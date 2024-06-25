Android game and app deals: Old Man’s Journey, Loop, Kenshō, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready to go. Alongside today’s Google Play offers, we are also tracking deals on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, TCL’s originally $2,500 mini-LED 85-inch Google Smart TV with AirPlay at $1,400, and a new Amazon all-time low on Google’s unlocked 512GB Pixel 7 Pro. Moving over to the highlights in today’s app collection, we have titles like Old Man’s Journey, Loop, Kenshō, freebie icon packs, Infinite Launch, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Old Man’s Journey features:

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. – A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery – Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations – Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles – Unique landscape-shaping mechanic – A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape – Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!