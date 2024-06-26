Android game and app deals: Psychofunk, Space Survival, No More Buttons, more

This afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now ready to go down below. Alongside the Google Play discounts, be sure to go drop your name down to secure your $50 credit towards the new Samsung Galaxy gear (no strings attached or commitments here), and then check out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter, and Samsung’s mid-sized 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+ in graphite. Moving over to the apps, highlights include titles like Psychofunk, Space Survival, No More Buttons, Galaxy Trader – Space RPG, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Go on a psychedelic adventure inspired by the trippy 60s and funky 70s. Get ready for a platforming challenge unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

– Made especially for your phone –

Psychofunk is a platformer where you push the platforms in and out like the buttons on an old cassette player. This is an experience tailor made for the touch screen on your phone.

– Experience exhilarating BOSS FIGHTS –

Travel through the four seasons into madness and fight intense boss fights. This game will challenge you.