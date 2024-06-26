Android game and app deals: Psychofunk, Space Survival, No More Buttons, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Psychofunk

This afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now ready to go down below. Alongside the Google Play discounts, be sure to go drop your name down to secure your $50 credit towards the new Samsung Galaxy gear (no strings attached or commitments here), and then check out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter, and Samsung’s mid-sized 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+ in graphite. Moving over to the apps, highlights include titles like Psychofunk, Space Survival, No More Buttons, Galaxy Trader – Space RPG, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Psychofunk features:

Go on a psychedelic adventure inspired by the trippy 60s and funky 70s. Get ready for a platforming challenge unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

– Made especially for your phone –

Psychofunk is a platformer where you push the platforms in and out like the buttons on an old cassette player. This is an experience tailor made for the touch screen on your phone.

– Experience exhilarating BOSS FIGHTS –

Travel through the four seasons into madness and fight intense boss fights. This game will challenge you.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Anker’s portable 1080p projector with Android TV stre...
Razer’s Kraken Kitty V2 Pro 7.1-Ch. RGB headset with ...
NIU’s KQi3 Pro foldable electric scooter cruises ...
Clearance pricing hits LG’s originally $2,600 C3 ...
LEGO officially reveals upcoming 75389 The Dark Falcon ...
Tested: SANDMARC’s Telephoto iPhone zoom lens brings ...
Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Fli...
Apple Pencil (USB-C) hits $60 all-time low in ‘ne...
Load more...
Show More Comments