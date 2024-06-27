Android game and app deals: The Room Old Sins, Iron Marines 2, SpongeBob, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now up for grabs courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you scope out the deals we are tracking on Google’s unlocked 512GB Pixel 7 Pro, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5, and more. As for the apps, highlight deals include The Room: Old Sins, The Room Three, Iron Marines 2, Templar Battleforce RPG, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

The Room Old Sins features:

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story.

The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…

Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!