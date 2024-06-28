Android game and app deals: Package Inc, Northgard, Sentinels of Earth-Prime, more

Friday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below. Alongside today’s Google Play offers, we are also now tracking deals on Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell and Sony’s 2024 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs, as well as Samsung’s exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors. And remember to sign-up here for FREE to score a $50 credit on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy gear. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Package Inc, Northgard, Aeon’s End, Sentinels of Earth-Prime, Through the Ages, and more. Head below for a complete look at this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Boom Land FREE (Reg. $1)
- Railways – Train Simulator FREE (Reg. $2)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator FREE (Reg. $2)
- Package Inc – Cargo Simulator FREE (Reg. $2)
- Northgard $6 (Reg. $9)
- Aeon’s End $4 (Reg. $10)
- Sentinels of Earth-Prime $12 (Reg. $18)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $2 (Reg. $7)
- Cat Lady $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Through the Ages $5.50 (Reg. $10)
- Mystic Pillars: A Puzzle Game $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Redsun RTS Premium $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- One Deck Dungeon $2 (Reg. $7)
- G30 – A Memory Maze $1 (Reg. $4)
- Antonyms PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
Android app and game deals still live:
- AppLock PRO FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- The Room: Old Sins $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- The Room Three $2 (Reg. $4)
- The Room Two $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Room $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Iron Marines 2 – Invasion RTS $1 (Reg. $3)
- Star Traders: Frontiers $4 (Reg. $7)
- Templar Battleforce RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! $5 (Reg. $10)
- Cottage Garden $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game $3 (Reg. $5)
- Voodoo Detective $3 (Reg. $15)
- Similo: The Card Game $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB $5 (Reg. $10)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
Package Inc features:
Package Inc. is an inspiring cargo delivery simulator in 3D.
Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.
As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?
