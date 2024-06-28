Android game and app deals: Package Inc, Northgard, Sentinels of Earth-Prime, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Package Inc Android

Friday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below. Alongside today’s Google Play offers, we are also now tracking deals on Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell and Sony’s 2024 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs, as well as Samsung’s exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors. And remember to sign-up here for FREE to score a $50 credit on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy gear. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Package Inc, Northgard, Aeon’s End, Sentinels of Earth-Prime, Through the Ages, and more. Head below for a complete look at this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Package Inc features:

Package Inc. is an inspiring cargo delivery simulator in 3D.

Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.

As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Worx 20V 10-inch 2-in-1 cordless electric pole/chainsaw...
It doesn’t get much more affordable than TP-Link&...
ZAGG’s new M2 iPad Air Crystal Palace Folio case ...
Take Goal Zero’s latest 499Wh Yeti 500 portable power...
Govee smart hygrometers, meat thermometers, and more fa...
Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Wired) hits o...
It’s not an official Apple Pencil, but UGREENR...
Bluetti launches 3-part Prime Day sale taking up to 43%...
Load more...
Show More Comments