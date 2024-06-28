Android game and app deals: Package Inc, Northgard, Sentinels of Earth-Prime, more

Friday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below. Alongside today’s Google Play offers, we are also now tracking deals on Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell and Sony’s 2024 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs, as well as Samsung’s exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors. And remember to sign-up here for FREE to score a $50 credit on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy gear. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Package Inc, Northgard, Aeon’s End, Sentinels of Earth-Prime, Through the Ages, and more. Head below for a complete look at this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals.

Package Inc. is an inspiring cargo delivery simulator in 3D.

Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.

As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?