Android game and app deals: MONOPOLY, Front Armies, Pocket Rogues, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Joining in with the Google Play deals we are also tracking price drops on Samsung’s new 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor, TP-Link’s Google Home magnetic wireless smart cam, and a new low on Samsung’s affordable new Galaxy A35 smartphone. But for now it’s on to the apps, including highlights like MONOPOLY, Front Armies, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, Cat Lady, Murders on Budapest, The Sun Origin Post Apocalypse, and more. Head below for a closer look.  

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Monopoly features:

MONOPOLY now includes multiplayer video chat. Create a free, private account, add your friends, start a game from your group chats, and move automatically to video chat when it begins. This is a fully immersive board game experience with amazing graphics and animations. The whole classic game is available with no ads, so you get the fun of the Monopoly board game without distractions. Invite your friends and family to game night with one of the Play Stores favorite top paid games.

