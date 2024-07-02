Android game and app deals: Small Living World, Argo’s Choice, Underworld Office, more

Tuesday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of the Google Play storefront is now ready and waiting for you down below the fold. On your way down, scope out the deals we are tracking on these 100-inch 144Hz Hisense mini-LED Google TVs at up to $2,700 off as well as Samsung’s flagship unlocked S24 Ultra, its Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and these official Galaxy S24 and A35 cases. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Small Living World, Argo’s Choice, Underworld Office, Mystic Pillars, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Small Living World is a fully simulated ecosystem running in your hands.

No stress, no pressure, you drive the development at your rhythm.

You start with an almost desert world that you bring to a lushful forest landscape.

Everything is under your control, from the landscape shape to the plants and animals that live there. Deploy the full power of the terraforming tools.

The world evolves on his own, slowly developing into a mystical forest.

As the creator, your role is to build a suitable environment for each species that you introduce.

To live happily, all animals must find enough food. Be cautious, each have their own regime, and some are even vicious predator.