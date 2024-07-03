Android game and app deals: Dragon Castle, OXXO, Star Traders, PDF Utility, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Dragon Castle: The Board Game

This afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now live and waiting for you down below courtesy of Google Play. On your way down to check them out, scope out the deals we are tracking on the 2023 Motorola razr+ at $450 off as well as the Google Nest Cam Indoor, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Samsung’s AI-powered Galaxy Tab S9+. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Dragon Castle, OXXO, Star Traders, Heroes of Steel, Terra Mystica, PDF Utility, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

***Sign-up here for FREE to score a $50 credit on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy gear: Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and more (No strings attached)

Android app and game deals still live:

Dragon Castle The Board Game features:

The official adaptation of Dragon Castle, the critically acclaimed puzzle board game freely inspired by the Mahjong Solitaire. Play Solo or against players from all over the world with Online and Local Pass & Play modes!

In Dragon Castle: The Board Game, you will pick tiles from the central castle to create sets of tiles of the same kind in your own realm and score points. You will also build Shrines, trigger powerful Spirit abilities, and appease the tastes of the Dragons to score bonus points! May the best builder win!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Best 4th of July PC gaming deals you can grab right now...
mophie’s 27,000mAh powerstation pro with USB-C an...
Soothfeel’s quick-drying Linerless shorts get you...
Best July 4th EV and e-bike deals: Rad Power, Lectric,...
Best 4th of July deals for your smartphone, desktop, of...
Get comfortable at your Mac workstation with this ergon...
Rare deal drops Ninja’s beloved CREAMi Deluxe Ice...
Keep your iPhone juiced with Baseus 5,000mAh MagSafe po...
Load more...
Show More Comments