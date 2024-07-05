Android game and app deals: Levelhead, Crashlands, The Escapists 2, more

This afternoon’s collection of Android app deals courtesy of the Google Play store are now up for grabs before we all head into the weekend. Today we also spotted some gigantic price drops on the fantastic Samsung monitors, including up to $800 off Samsung’s epic Odyssey Neo G9 gaming model – LG’s 39-inch 240Hz UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor is also over $600 off today –and the new all-time lows on Samsung’s 32-inch M70C Smart Monitor. Those discounts join solid deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 and the 2024 OnePlus Buds 3, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Levelhead, Crashlands, Doom & Destiny Worlds, The Escapists 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Oscuro Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Karaz Red – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Folder Server – WiFi Transfer FREE (Reg. $3)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- Scythe: Digital Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Nerd Survivors $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Crashlands $3 (Reg. $7)
- Levelhead $3 (Reg. $7)
- Upping Floors [AMOLED] $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $1 (Reg. $7)
- Masters Gallery $1 (Reg. $4)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- SkySafari 7 Plus $8 (Reg. $20)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Bricks Breaker Pro FREE (Reg. $4)
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- “OXXO” – Puzzle Game To Relax $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Zenge – Beautiful Puzzle Game $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Scalak : Relaxing Puzzle Game $1 (Reg. $2)
- Star Traders RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening $1 (Reg. $3)
- QB Planets $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale $5 (Reg. $10)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $4)
- Gaia Project $5.50 (Reg. $10)
- Terra Mystica $5.50 (Reg. $10)
- PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF $2 (Reg. $8.50)
- Zen Koi Pro $7 (Reg. $10)
Levelhead features:
EMPLOYEEEEEE! The Bureau of Shipping is the galaxy’s premiere package delivery corporation. For hundreds of years our customers have trusted us to deliver their goods, real good. And now you get to be part of that delivery magic.
As a new Employee to the Levelhead Division, you are responsible for training your very own GR-18 delivery robot for every possible delivery scenario. Create L.E.V.E.L.s, or “Limited Exercises for eValuating employEe Limitations”, with the intuitive Level editor in the Workshop, then publish them for the whole world to experience.
