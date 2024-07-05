Android game and app deals: Levelhead, Crashlands, The Escapists 2, more

Levelhead

This afternoon’s collection of Android app deals courtesy of the Google Play store are now up for grabs before we all head into the weekend. Today we also spotted some gigantic price drops on the fantastic Samsung monitors, including up to $800 off Samsung’s epic Odyssey Neo G9 gaming model – LG’s 39-inch 240Hz UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor is also over $600 off today –and the new all-time lows on Samsung’s 32-inch M70C Smart Monitor. Those discounts join solid deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 and the 2024 OnePlus Buds 3, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Levelhead, Crashlands, Doom & Destiny Worlds, The Escapists 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Levelhead features:

EMPLOYEEEEEE! The Bureau of Shipping is the galaxy’s premiere package delivery corporation. For hundreds of years our customers have trusted us to deliver their goods, real good. And now you get to be part of that delivery magic.

As a new Employee to the Levelhead Division, you are responsible for training your very own GR-18 delivery robot for every possible delivery scenario. Create L.E.V.E.L.s, or “Limited Exercises for eValuating employEe Limitations”, with the intuitive Level editor in the Workshop, then publish them for the whole world to experience.

