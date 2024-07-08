Android game and app deals: OK Golf, Delivery From the Pain, Caves of Lore, more

This afternoon’s deals have arrived courtesy of Google Play with price drops on a fresh new batch of Android games and apps. You only have a few days left to go claim your FREE $50 credit from Samsung towards the Galaxy gear launching this week, and make sure you check out the deals we are tracking today on the unlocked Google Pixel 7, the first deal of the year on Sony’s flagship unlocked Xperia 1 V Android smartphone, and JBL’s Authentics Google smart home speakers. We also went hands-on with the new JBL Live Beam 3 ANC earbuds with a touchscreen charging case and Google Finder action, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like OK Golf, Delivery From the Pain, Caves of Lore, Sonya The Great Adventure, The Wild Case Adventure, and more. Head below for a closer look.

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK!

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!