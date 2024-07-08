Android game and app deals: OK Golf, Delivery From the Pain, Caves of Lore, more

This afternoon’s deals have arrived courtesy of Google Play with price drops on a fresh new batch of Android games and apps. You only have a few days left to go claim your FREE $50 credit from Samsung towards the Galaxy gear launching this week, and make sure you check out the deals we are tracking today on the unlocked Google Pixel 7, the first deal of the year on Sony’s flagship unlocked Xperia 1 V Android smartphone, and JBL’s Authentics Google smart home speakers. We also went hands-on with the new JBL Live Beam 3 ANC earbuds with a touchscreen charging case and Google Finder action, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like OK Golf, Delivery From the Pain, Caves of Lore, Sonya The Great Adventure, The Wild Case Adventure, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Xproguard Anti-Theft FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Spelling Gaps PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- OK Golf $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Delivery From the Pain Offline $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Caves of Lore $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $1 (Reg. $5)
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Dicey Dungeons $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Little Berry Forest 1 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Puzzle Words PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- SkySafari Astronomy $1 (Reg. $2)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Oscuro Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Karaz Red – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Folder Server – WiFi Transfer FREE (Reg. $3)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- Scythe: Digital Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Nerd Survivors $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Crashlands $3 (Reg. $7)
- Levelhead $3 (Reg. $7)
- Upping Floors [AMOLED] $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $1 (Reg. $7)
- Masters Gallery $1 (Reg. $4)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- SkySafari 7 Plus $8 (Reg. $20)
OK Golf features:
It’s not real golf, but it’s OK!
OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!
