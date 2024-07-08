Android game and app deals: OK Golf, Delivery From the Pain, Caves of Lore, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s deals have arrived courtesy of Google Play with price drops on a fresh new batch of Android games and apps. You only have a few days left to go claim your FREE $50 credit from Samsung towards the Galaxy gear launching this week, and make sure you check out the deals we are tracking today on the unlocked Google Pixel 7, the first deal of the year on Sony’s flagship unlocked Xperia 1 V Android smartphone, and JBL’s Authentics Google smart home speakers. We also went hands-on with the new JBL Live Beam 3 ANC earbuds with a touchscreen charging case and Google Finder action, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like OK Golf, Delivery From the Pain, Caves of Lore, Sonya The Great Adventure, The Wild Case Adventure, and more. Head below for a closer look.  

Best Android apps and games on sale:

***Sign-up here for FREE to score a $50 credit on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy gear: Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and more (No strings attached)

Android app and game deals still live:

OK Golf features:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK!

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Score one of the best prices ever on AirPods Pro 2 at $...
Get a first-chance look at LEGO’s upcoming 41838 ...
Anker’s new 15W Qi2 MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stati...
Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership + $40 Digital ...
Popular Ninja Fit personal blender back to best price o...
Aiper’s 2024 Scuba N1 cordless robotic pool clean...
Heads-up PS5 gamers! Crazy rare deal knocks official Du...
Safe-keep your data with 1TB of lifetime cloud storage ...
Load more...
Show More Comments