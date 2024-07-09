Android game and app deals: Inked, Endurance, Earthlings Beware!, and more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. On your way down, scope out the deals we are tracking on HP’s new Chromebook Plus X360 14b, this 144Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED Google TV, the first deal on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC, and $220 off Samsung’s Ultra-sized Galaxy Tab S9. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Inked, Endurance, Earthlings Beware!, Sheltered, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Circle Clear White Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Inked $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Endurance: dead space Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Worms 4 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Worms 3 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Sheltered $1.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- Penarium $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Rotation Key $2 (Reg. $3)
- SkySafari Astronomy $1 (Reg. $2)
***Sign-up here for FREE to score a $50 credit on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy gear: Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and more (No strings attached)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Xproguard Anti-Theft FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Spelling Gaps PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- OK Golf $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Delivery From the Pain Offline $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Caves of Lore $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $1 (Reg. $5)
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Dicey Dungeons $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Little Berry Forest 1 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Puzzle Words PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- SkySafari Astronomy $1 (Reg. $2)
Inked features:
Experience an unconventional yet unforgettable story of love and hope in Inked. Guide a rogue samurai called the “Nameless Hero”, as he travels the world on paper with his love Aiko. But beware, you may soon find that everything you love is stripped away and you will have to embark on a journey through a puzzle-ridden quest to restore what you care for. Following your adventure is the mysterious Artist, the person who drew the world around you. Your stories are connected in more ways than one, and the journey you will take will change you both.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!