Android game and app deals: Fran Bow, Little Misfortune, Water Tracker, and more

This afternoon's collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. Highlights include titles like Fran Bow, Little Misfortune, Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO, and more.

After witnessing the gruesome deaths of her parents, a peculiar young girl named Fran is imprisoned in Oswald Asylum. To survive the asylum’s cruel experiments, Fran self-medicates, giving her the ability to see a sinister alternate world, the Ultrareality.

Follow Fran on her epic journey through the Ultrareality to uncover who killed her parents, reunite with her missing cat Mr. Midnight, and return home to Aunt Grace, her only living relative.