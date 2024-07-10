Android game and app deals: Fran Bow, Little Misfortune, Water Tracker, and more

Fran Bow

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. Samsung’s Unpacked event this morning ushered in some wild pre-order deals on its new Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 handsets – we have secured you extra $100 instant credits with our deal right here – alongside early discounts on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 3. Those deals also join offers on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Fran Bow, Little Misfortune, Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

Fran Bow features:

After witnessing the gruesome deaths of her parents, a peculiar young girl named Fran is imprisoned in Oswald Asylum. To survive the asylum’s cruel experiments, Fran self-medicates, giving her the ability to see a sinister alternate world, the Ultrareality.

Follow Fran on her epic journey through the Ultrareality to uncover who killed her parents, reunite with her missing cat Mr. Midnight, and return home to Aunt Grace, her only living relative.

