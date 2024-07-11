Android game and app deals: Through the Darkest of Times, SpongeBob, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to stop by our feature piece on how to score the best best deal on Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, these price drops on the official Google Pixel 8/Pro cases, the Motorola razr+ 2024 foldable pre-order offers from $810, and Nothing’s CMF Buds at just $30. All of the details you need on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 pre-order deals are right here, but for now it’s on to the apps including tiles like Through the Darkest of Times, 3D EARTH PRO, SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake, Earthlings Beware!, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast FREE (Reg. $35)
- SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake $1 (Reg. $10)
- Through the Darkest of Times $2 (Reg. $8)
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $1 (Reg. 3)
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dicey Dungeons $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- Floating Multitasking $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Baggage Packing Checklist PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Circle Clear White Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Little Misfortune $4 (Reg. $9)
- Fran Bow $4.50 (Reg. $9.50)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Little Berry Forest 1 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- The Last Dream (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO $10 (Reg. $40)
- Earth 3D – World Atlas $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Swiftly switch – Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Water Reflection Pro $1.50 (Reg. $3)
Through the Darkest of Times features:
Dark times mean fear and risks. The risk to be caught by patrolling National Socialists, looking for people who publicly stand against their point of view. The risk of being beaten up or even killed by the German military because we‘re opposing the regime. The risk of losing everything, including our loved ones. This is how we live. This is how we try to survive. Through the darkest of times.
