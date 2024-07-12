Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, Agent A, My Child Lebensborn, more

Friday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go for you down below. This afternoon we also spotted the first price drop on the new Wear OS Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro on top of deals we are tracking on Kasa’s Google Assistant outdoor smart plug, Samsung’s fastest 128GB 200MB/s microSD card, the sweet new elago Galaxy Buds 3/Pro cases, and a new low on OnePlus’ 2024 12R smartphone. But for now it’s all about the apps, including titles like Down in Bermuda, Agent A, My Child Lebensborn, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.

Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.