Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, Agent A, My Child Lebensborn, more

Friday afternoon's collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go for you down below. But for now it's all about the apps, including titles like Down in Bermuda, Agent A, My Child Lebensborn, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and more.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Stony Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lineblack – Yellow icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Down in Bermuda $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- My Child Lebensborn $2 (Reg. $3)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- RPG Ruinverse $2 (Reg. $9)
- RPG Silver Nornir $2 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Asdivine Dios $2 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Infinite Links $2 (Reg. $8)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Floating Multitasking $0.50 (Reg. $2)
Android app and game deals still live:
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast FREE (Reg. $35)
- SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake $1 (Reg. $10)
- Through the Darkest of Times $2 (Reg. $8)
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $1 (Reg. 3)
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dicey Dungeons $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- Floating Multitasking $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Baggage Packing Checklist PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
Down in Bermuda features:
An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.
Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.
Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.
