Upgrade your AM4 PC with AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X at its all-time low price of $292 for Prime Day ($71 off)

Karthik Iyer -
$71 off $292
Renders of the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor.

As a part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering AMD’s Ryzen 5950X processor for $292.59 shipped. That’s straight up a $71 or a 19% discount on AMD’s finest chip on the AM4 socket that’s been fetching close to $360 for the last few months. This is the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon, and it’s $16 cheaper than its previous all-time low of $308. You’ll find it at that price on Newegg right now.

The Ryzen 9 5950X may not be the latest or the greatest from AMD out there right now, but it’s a tried-and-tested 16-core processor that’s known to deliver impressive performance for multi-threaded applications. With a boost clock of 4.9GHz and a total of 72MB of L2 and L3 cache, this processor delivers a serious amount of processing grunt, and it punches way above its class. This could be a fantastic upgrade for anyone who is still rocking an AM4 motherboard.

If you are eyeing one of the newer AMD chips, then the deal that we tracked yesterday on AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X3D at $328 (Reg. $450) is still live and kicking. In fact, a bunch of other AMD processors are currently discounted as highlighted below.

Notable Prime Day deals on other AMD processors:

Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptops hit best prices ever for Prime Day

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor features:

  • The best processor for gamers meets the best processor for creators, with 16 cores and 32 processing threads
  • Can deliver elite 100 plus FPS performance in the world’s most popular games
  • Cooler not included, liquid cooler recommended
  • 4.9 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 72 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support
  • For the advanced Socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
