AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor just hit the Amazon all-time low at $328 (45% off), plus more from $224

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-core processor for $327.98 shipped. This particular CPU has been fetching close to $450 for the last few months, but the current discounted price knocks it lower than its previous all-time of $329 from a few days ago. It’s seeing a lighter $190 discount on Best Buy as a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is a high-end gaming CPU that takes advantage of AMD’s second-gen 3D V-cache to pack an impressive 128MB L3 cache. This allows the processor to deliver a solid gaming performance, putting it in line with other high-end processors on the market. The Zen 4 7900X3D processor features 12 cores and 24 threads with a max boost clock of up to 5.6GHz, and it’s rated for a default TDP of 120W.

Amazon is also offering the Ryzen 9 7900X processor without the 3D V-cache for $342 shipped. This is also a solid price for a processor that’s been fetching close to $400 this year, and it’s a great unlocked chip for those who are looking to build a PC for more than just gaming as it is better suited for other workloads like streaming as well.

Notable Prime Day deals on other AMD Ryzen processors:

AMD Ryzen 7900X3D processor features:

THE ULTIMATE GAMING PROCESSOR FOR CREATORS. Graphics Frequency: 2200 MHz, Max. Operating Temperature (Tjmax): 89°C.

12 Cores and 24 processing threads, combined with a massive 140MB of cache

5.5 GHz Max Boost, Unlocked Memory Overclocking, DDR5 support

For the state-of-the-art Socket AM5 platform, can support PCIe 5.0 on select 600 Series motherboards

Cooler not included, liquid cooler recommended

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!