Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models just dropped $500 folks! Now starting from $1,999 all-time lows

While we are still tracking a solid $200 price drop on the M3 MacBook Pro starting at $1,399, new Amazon all-time lows are landing on the M3 Pro this morning. The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is now down at $1,999 shipped while the same model with 36GB of RAM is now at a frankly quite fantastic $2,399 shipped. Both deals are live on the Silver and Space Black paint jobs to deliver new Amazon all-time lows. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at $500 price drops here folks. Scoring a current-generation pro-grade Apple laptop with a straight-up, no-strings attached $500 in cash savings is…ummm…very good.

We tend to only see these sorts of price drops on the crazy M3 Pro Max models that are clearly far less accessible and frankly overkill for most folks. Today’s deal features the most affordable 16-inch MacBooks with the Space Black treatment at the lowest price we have ever tracked (reminder: there’s no Space Black on the M3 models) – folks who prefer the smaller form-factor can score the 14-inch M3 Pro with 18GB of RAM is on sale for $1,699 shipped, down from the regular $1,999 for $300 in savings.

Apple’s M3 Pro machine is my personal model of choice – I love the Space Black vibes and they just feel more future-proof, whether the M4 upgrade models hit sooner or not. If our deal tracking acumen and historical data are any indication (and it almost always is with Apple gear), you’ll have to wait at least another year before those models come anywhere near the deals we are tracking today. And if you ask me, these M3 machines, especially the M3 Pro, are going to take you well into the future with complete support from Apple, including the several upcoming macOS updates as well as Apple Intelligence features.

The new macOS Sequoia this slated to launch this fall for everyone with Apple Intelligence features trickling out around that time and beyond. Here are all of the devices that will support Apple Intelligence at launch – even the M2 MacBook Air we have sitting at a new $799 shipped Amazon all-time low is on the list.

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The Apple M3 Pro chip, with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. (Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.) The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go. (The display has rounded corners at the top. When measured diagonally, the screen is 16.2 inches. Actual viewable area is less.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!