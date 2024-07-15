Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is now 50 off at $100 ahead of Prime Day

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the latest Belkin MagSafe 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand from $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a 33% or $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a very short-lived, almost hard to believe, deal down at $68 for a very brief time at Walmart followed by an Amazon price match, today’s deal is otherwise the lowest we have tracked on Belkin’s second-generation 15W model. It is currently only $25 off via the official Belkin site, for comparison – today’s deal is on the latest 15W 3-in-1 version from Belkin outside of the mostly comparable $150 Qi2 model. Details below.

The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand featured up top provides the max 15W of juice to for your MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 through 15 via its main magnetic charging pad – it supports landscape and portrait orientations as well as StandBy mode. The T-shaped arm extends to deliver iPhone charging on one side and magnetic Apple Watch fast charging action on the other (“33% faster charging” for Apple Watch Series 7 and up). On the base, you’ll find a 5W Qi-ready charging pad for your AirPods or a second handset and anything else that support wireless charging.

The newer and more expensive Qi2 model is, for the most, identical to one on sale here. It, however, doesn’t include a USB-C wall adapter as opposed to the proprietary cable connection on the 15W model featured above.

Swing by our smartphone accessories and Prime Day 2024 hub for even more price drops on Amazon begins to open the floodgates on its 2024 shopping bonanza.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

