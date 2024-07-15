Just about every 11-inch Apple M4 iPad Pro config just hit the best Amazon price ever for Prime Day with deals from $899

As part its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now getting super aggressive with prices drops on the M4 iPad Pro folks. First up, we are tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the most affordable M4 iPad Pro 11-inch model with a new Prime Day coupon dropping the price down to $899 shipped. This is regularly $999 Apple tablet that has now dropped to its best price ever on Amazon for Prime Day. Outside of a very limited Costco member-only deal, this is also the best price we have ever tracked on this configuration and the lowest point of entry we have seen yet on Apple’s exciting new M4 iPad Pro via Amazon. This deal is available on both the silver and Space Black models, while joining new all-time lows across the M4 iPad Pro lineup you’ll find detailed below.

Best M4 iPad Pro Prime Day deals now live!

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Apple’s brand new 13-inch OLED-based Ultra Retina XDR display “thinnest Apple product ever.” It features a 100% recycled aluminum case and everything is powered by the state-of-the (Apple)-art M4 chip. Here’s some real-world impressions in our One week with the M4 iPad Pro feature to check out.

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

