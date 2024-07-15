Bluetti launches 3-part Prime Day sale taking up to 43% off power stations and bundles from $249

Bluetti has launched a Prime Day sale through July 31 that will be taking up to 43% off the company’s power stations and bundle combos in three stages – with plenty of extra savings opportunities being thrown in. From now through July 15 you’ll be able to save on the units below, with July 16 dropping additional offers alongside Amazon’s Prime Day deals, before the “last call” period lays out the last of the prospective discounts between July 17 and 31. One of the notable standouts today is the AC180 Portable Power Station for $579 shipped, after using the on-page promo code AC180420 at checkout for $420 off. Down from its usual $999 price tag, we only recently saw the price drop this low, with the first and only previous occurrence being from 2 weeks over at Amazon, where it currently matches in price. Today, this deal comes back to repeat the 42% markdown and return costs to the all-time lowest that we have seen.

The AC180 LiFePO4 power station gives you peace of mind that wherever you may be or may be headed, your charging and power needs are met with a 1,152Wh capacity and 11 versatile output ports – four ACs, four USB-As, one USB-C, one DC, and one wireless charging pad for personal devices. In just 45 minutes you can have it recharged up to 80% battery via a standard wall outlet, or hook up a 500W solar input for solar charging that takes 2.8 to 3.3 hours instead. You’ll have all the usual smart controls to monitor and adjust settings through the BLUETTI app on your tablet or smartphone. Head below for more.

And as we said before there are plenty of extra savings opportunities here to take advantage of. Depending on how much money you spend on your total order, you can also shave off a little extra money from the cost – orders over $1,500 get an additional $150 off, orders over $2,000 get an additional $200 off, and orders over $3,000 get an additional $300 off – with all three vouchers found at the top of the main sale’s page.

Bluetti Pre-Prime Day power station discounts:

Bluetti Pre-Prime Day expansion battery discounts:

Bluetti Pre-Prime Day solar generator discounts:

Bluetti Pre-Prime Day home backup discounts:

There are more goodies and gifts being given away by Bluetti too – as with most of the company’s sales, you can take advantage of membership rewards, which you can learn more about here. Next, there is Bluetti’s Giveaway contest that is giving away tons of prizes – with two grand prize winners getting vouchers for 100% off discounts on Prime Day orders. You can learn more about the contest and its many prizes here. And lastly, when you reach certain price thresholds in your cart, the company will also gift you with Bluetti-brand lifestyle items; pins/stickers, canvas bag, cups, and outdoor tableware sets.

Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub for more of the best discounts on power stations, EVs, electric tools, smart irrigation controllers, and more.

BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station features:

[Go Solar, Go Green] – This solar generator kit includes 1 × AC180 and 1 × PV120 solar panel, enabling you to replenish this 1152Wh power station from 0-80% in 7.7-15.4 hours.

[1 Hour Fast Charge] – Without a bulky adapter, a single cable is capable to provide a maximum of 1440W power, which can fully charge 1152Wh BLUETTI AC180 in 1 hour.

[11 Ports in 1] – The AC180 boasts 1800W output and 11 outlets to handle almost anything you plug in. With a tap on the BLUETTI App, you can give it a boost to 2700W for your higher needs.

[Reliable UPS] – More than an outdoor power source, the AC180 can also be used as a rugged home battery backup – providing emergency power to your essentials in 0.02S.

[What You Get] – BLUETTI AC180 portable power station, PV120 solar panel, AC charging cable, solar charging cable, car charging cable, user manual, 5-year warranty, and friendly customer service.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!