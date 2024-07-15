Don’t miss Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard at $100 on Amazon (All-time low)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a hefty discount on Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard at $99.99 shipped. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Brown switches, which typically goes for $170. This new discounted price knocks it $10 below the previous all-time low of $110. Best Buy is also matching Amazon’s current price as a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

The variant of Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard that’s discounted right now comes with the Cherry MX Brown tactile switches. It’s a full-sized keyboard that comes with an anodized brushed aluminum frame and support for per-key RGB lighting. You also get additional media controls on the top, along with a volume roller. Other highlights of the Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical keyboard include support for USB passthrough, a detachable wrist rest and a braided USB cable, PBT doubleshot keycaps, and more.

This, by the way, is not the only Corsair gaming keyboard that’s discounted right now. I’m highlighting some of my favorites from the list of other keyboards that are currently discounted below.

Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard features

Powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: Enables a new level of K70 performance, processing and transmitting your inputs up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling, 4,000Hz key scanning, and up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing while maintaining speed performance.

100% CHERRY MX RGB Brown Mechanical Keyswitches: Feature a tactile bump mid-press for gamers and typists looking for light feedback, and are guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes.

PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycaps with Standard Bottom Row: A precision-molded keycap set with a standard bottom row layout resists wear, fading, and shine, with 1.5mm thickness for rigid stability.

Switch on the Competition: Flip the tournament switch to focus on winning those crucial games, automatically locking to distraction-free static backlighting and disabling accidental macro activations.

