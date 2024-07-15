Don’t let the office microwave nuke your food: Crock-Pot GO Portable Warmer is down to $28 low (Save 44%)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Crock-Pot GO Portable Food Warmer for $27.99 Prime shipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, the deal is still up for grabs, but you’ll need to pay shipping fees unless you check out with $35 or more in your cart. Usually sold for $50, this large discount takes an impressive 44% off. Unsuprisingly, this delivers a new all-time low that undercuts the previous best by a couple of bucks. Learn more about this food warmer down below.

If you struggle to find a microwave for lunch or are worried that one might nuke your favorite leftovers, Crock-Pot is here to save the day. It’s electric food warmer holds 3.5 cups of food that can range from soup to sandwiches, and so much more. Once plugged in, it will gradually warm up to 195 degrees Fahrenheit over the course of a couple hours.

The food-friendly deals are just getting started with $300 off GE Profile’s smart indoor smoker which takes it back to its all-time low. You can also cash in on the popular 7-in-1 Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker at $150, a discount that takes $50 off its usual $200 price tag. For everything else, be sure to check out our dedicated home goods guide.

Crock-Pot GO Portable Food Warmer features:

Portable and Personal Size: This portable food warmer holds more than 3.5 cups, so it’s perfectly sized for leftovers, soups, salads, and more, and lets you take your home-cooked meals with you to work, school, or virtually anywhere

Faster Warm Up: Heats to 195°F within 2 hours, so lunch will be hot and ready when you’re ready to eat

Thermal insulated to keep food hot or cold for hours: Keeps food hot for up to 2 hours or cold up to 3 hours for picnics, sporting events, tailgates, and more

