Enjoy smoky flavor as you save $300 on GE Profile’s smart indoor smoker back at its $699 all-time low

Update: As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon has returned the price to the $699 all-time low for the first time post-launch! Get it while it lasts!

Amazon is offering the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker for $799 shipped . Regularly going for $999, this is the fifth official discount that we have seen on this “first-of-its-kind” kitchen upgrade since it released back at the top of 2024. It kicked off its launch with a discount to the $699 low ( which we haven’t seen again since ), jumping back to its MSRP until March, when it dropped to $799 for the first time. The top of May saw the price shaved down to $719 and June saw a short-lived second-spotting of the $799 rate, with today’s deal coming in to repeat it one month later – returning costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked, saving you $200 off this state-of-the-art equipment designed for BBQ lovers everywhere. You can learn more about this smoker from our in-depth announcement coverage, or by heading below the fold.

This is an innovative first from the minds over at GE – a kitchen countertop smoker that won’t set off your fire alarms thanks to its Active Smoke Filtration system that converts real-wood smoke into warm air that is channeled through the unit, cooking up your favorite meats without worry or concern. It houses two separate heat sources – one for burning pellets, the other for cooking food – with six preset options for brisket, pork ribs, pork butt, chicken wings, chicken breast, and salmon, as well as a warming function to keep things from going too cold too early, and other customizable settings.

Focusing solely on smoking, there are five adjustable controls that range from infusing hints of flavor all the way to blasting it with a rich and robust smoky flavor. Through the SmartHQ app, you’ll have total control without needing to be nearby, and you can even go hands-free by connecting with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The above smoker makes a great addition to your at-home kitchen arsenal, but what about the cookouts and tailgates that happen away from the home? Well, with the Z Grills CRUISER 200A Pro Portable Pellet Grill and Smoker has you covered, plus it is still down at its third-lowest price after so long without discounts. You can also browse through our Green Deals hub for more wood pellet grill and smoker deals, as well as discounts on power stations, electric tools, EVs, and more.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker features:

Active Smoke Filtration: This innovative indoor electric smoker uses Active Smoke Filtration to turn real-wood smoke into warm air so you can prepare smoked brisket, pork butt, specialty cocktail ingredients and more at any time from the comfort of your kitchen.

Precision Smoke Control: This innovative indoor electric smoker combines an independent heat source for burning pellets with a separate heat source for cooking foods to provide unmatched smoke control and temperature precision for all your BBQ favorites.

Six Preset Food Settings: Anyone can create amazing results with this indoor electric smoker that offers six preset smoking functions, including Brisket, Pork Ribs, Pork Butt, Chicken Wings, Chicken Breast and Salmon as well as Keep Warm and Custom settings.

Five Adjustable Smoke Settings: Whether you prefer a hint of smoke or full BBQ smoker taste, this indoor electric smoker gives you the control to experiment with different settings and lets you explore new recipes with five precise levels of real wood smoke flavor.

Connected Control: GE Profile Connect+ lets you set your favorite smoke mode and monitor cooking process from anywhere via the SmartHQ app. Receive over-the-air feature updates as they are released, while connecting with Amazon Alexa and Google Home platforms allow for voice control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!