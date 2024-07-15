EcoFlow launches new 4,096Wh DELTA Pro 3 power station at $3,199 (Save $500), plus bundle savings options

EcoFlow has launched its latest addition to its lineup of home and portable energy storage devices, the DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station for $3,199 shipped through July 23, after using the on-page $500 off discount. Launching with a $3,699 MSRP, this is the very first chance to save on this all-new device that comes in with a generous $500 markdown on the standalone model, with bundle savings available as well. This discount also marks the first recorded low pricing point for the forseeable future, with no telling how long it’ll take to see another discount after this deal ends next month. You can learn more about this device below, or by reading through our launch coverage over at Electrek.

The new DELTA Pro 3 arrives with a massive 4,096Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 48,000Wh with additional equipment, as well as a 4,000W power output. The power output can also be expanded up to 12,000W when you connect three of these power stations together. The unit can be fully recharged in a variety of more ways than previous units – seven solo-source charging options and 18 combination charging options to be precise – with a standard wall outlet getting it back to 80% battery in just 50 minutes, along with other options at differing speeds via solar (2,600W input max), EV, automotive cigarette outlets, dual PV charging, and more.

It has the same smart control functionality as other models, accessed through the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, as well as 14 output ports to cover your various devices needs: seven ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs. This is the first of EcoFlow’s units to include the company’s X-Core 3.0, an integrated architecture system that is designed to offer far superior host safety, performance, and intelligence improvements – pulled from commercial-grade and EV technologies and placed inside a power station for the first time. It also boasts increased surge power for more demanding appliances, the fastest charging capabilities, quieter and cooler operations, improved battery management, longer battery lifespans, explosion-proof battery packs, more advanced parallel capacity expansion, and smart home energy management.

There are also a few bundle options to consider here, especially for those of you looking to go all out and incorporate all the bells and whistles needed for full home backup solutions. First, you can waylay the $500 discount to instead receive a free 400W solar panel along with the power station for $3,699, which is valued together at $4,898. You can bundle the power station alongside a DELTA Pro 3 Extra Battery to achieve a doubled capacity for $5,498, down from $6,298. For outdoor enthusiasts on the move, you can grab the power station with a 800W Alternator Charger and a Smart Generator Adapter for $3,799, instead of its usual $4,298. And then there is the home backup option that has the power station and EcoFlow’s Smart Home Panel 2 for $4,798, down from $5,598 – which bumps up to a discounted $7,098 if you need it installed for you.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station features:

Powerful and Versatile – 120V/240V, 4000W in a single unit to power almost all of your home appliances.

– 120V/240V, 4000W in a single unit to power almost all of your home appliances. Expandable Capacity – 4–48kWh, tailored to your energy needs.

– 4–48kWh, tailored to your energy needs. The DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery is compatible with the DELTA Pro 3.

Quiet Operation – Operates as low as 30 dB (under 2000W) for minimal noise.

– Operates as low as 30 dB (under 2000W) for minimal noise. Easy to Use – Plug-and-play design for hassle-free setup.

Fast Charging – Charges to 80% in just 50 minutes.

– Charges to 80% in just 50 minutes. Multiple Charging Methods – 7 unique and 18 combo charging methods for maximum flexibility.

