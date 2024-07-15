EcoFlow’s Early Prime Day sale takes $2,899 off power stations, bundles, accessories, more starting from $168

EcoFlow has launched an Early Prime Day sale through July 15 that is taking up to $2,899 off its lineup of power stations, bundle packages, and accessories – on both its home website and through its Amazon storefront – with extra savings opportunities as well! One of the offerings grabbing attention quick is the website-exclusive deal on the DELTA Pro Portable Power Station with two 220W solar panels and a free travel case for $2,599 shipped. This combo package would normally run you $4,997, but today the company is offering it with a massive $2,398 markdown that lands it at the very best price we’ve tracked. While we haven’t seen this exact bundle in any previous sales, we have seen the DELTA Pro with a 400W solar panel go as low as $3,299 back in February, meaning you’re getting 40 additional Watts of solar input and the free case at $700 less. Head below for more deals, as well as extra chances to save big on power saving solutions.

Covering campsite recharges and emergency backup needs alike, the DELTA Pro power station can handle it all with a massive 3,600Wh capacity that can be expanded further up to 25kWh when paired with smart extra batteries and additional power station units. You’ll have 14 output ports to cover device and appliance power needs, with five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port. The power station itself can fully recharge in 1.8 hours via a standard wall outlet and in 2.8 hours when utilizing its max 1,600W solar input. You’ll also have the usual smart controls for monitoring its performance and adjusting settings through the EcoFlow app when connected by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth – with it even breaking down your energy habits in order to customize ongoing usage to fit your needs.

And as stated before there are some extra savings opportunities here to take advantage of. Depending on how much money you spend on your order pre-tax, you can also shave off a little extra money from the cost – orders between $3,000 and $5,000 are eligible for an additional 7% off, while orders that exceed $5,000 will be eligible for an additional 9% off. If you order through EcoFlow’s website, discounts will all be applied automatically, whereas ordering through Amazon will require the on-page coupons to be redeemed first before being applied at checkout. There’s also the company’s EcoCredits rewards program, which you can learn more about here.

And be sure to keep your eyes out for the three upcoming EcoFlow flash sales that will offer additional deals within 24-hour windows, scheduled for July 8, 12, and 15. You can also learn more about the company’s new DELTA Pro 3 portable power station that just launched with a discount a few days ago (and which also benefits a little here in this sale). You’ll find more power station deals – like Bluetti’s longer-lasting 3-part Prime Day sale through the entire month – all in our Green Deals hub.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Portable Power Station features:

Introducing the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem for home backup, outdoor recreations, professional production, smart energy management, lower energy bills, and more. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is the next leap in portable power technology, offering you power security and independence, wherever you are.

