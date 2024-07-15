As part of itsÂ ongoing Prime Day sale that ends tonight, running in tandem beside Amazonâ€™s early Prime Day deals, EcoFlow has launched the last of itsÂ 24-hour flash sale that is takingÂ up to 41% offÂ two offered power station deals while supplies last â€“ one direct from the site, the other through EcoFlowâ€™s Amazon storefront. The first of these deals is the RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for $179 shipped. Normally going for $299, this particular combo bundle has only seen one previous discount to $219 since it started being offered back in April. Todayâ€™s deal comes in as a 41% markdown that gives you a solid $120 off this reliable device and lands it at a new all-time low going forward. Youâ€™ll also find the power station alone sitting at a discounted rate of $168 over at Amazon, meaning for just $11 more, youâ€™re getting the backup power solution along with the means to take advantage of its solar charging capabilities.

The RIVER 2 power station arrives with a modest, but handy 256Wh capacity, pumping out power at a maximum 600W rate. Youâ€™ll get the unit itself fully recharged in just one hour with a standard wall outlet, or in 2.3 hours when connected to a 110W solar panel (so a little over 4.6 hours with the included 45W panel), as well as three to four hours when directly plugged into your car with the adapter. It provides 6 output ports to cover charging your devices, with two ACs, two USB-As, one USB-C, and the car port â€“ plus, youâ€™ll have real-time status updates and customizable power settings through the EcoFlow app. Head below to read more.

The second of these 24-hour deals is on a larger solar generator combo, the DELTA 2 Max Portable Power Station with an 800W Alternator Charger, that can be found direct from EcoFlowâ€™s site for $1,599 shipped, down from $2,498. This unit offers up a much larger 2,048Wh capacity that can be expanded further up to 6,144Wh with the addition of the DELTA 2 Max smart extra battery (matched at Amazon) or its previous-generation predeccessor (sold separately). Youâ€™ll be able to recharge from empty to 80% of the power stationâ€™s battery in just 1.1 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet â€“ with other options for rapid recharges, like combination AC and solar, AC and a generator, or solar and a generator â€“ which can refill 80% of the battery in just 43 minutes. Youâ€™ll get the same real-time smart controls via the app, with 15 output ports to keep devices and appliances running: six AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port.

Be sure to also check out the full lineup of offerings that will be officially ending tonight, which you canÂ browse through here, as well as our coverage of the companyâ€™s new DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station. Youâ€™ll also find more power station sales from major brands like Goal Zero, ALLPOWERS, Bluetti, and more in ourÂ Green Deals hubÂ â€“ all of them leading up to Amazonâ€™s Prime Days, with two even extending past the event.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station features:

[1 Hour AC Recharge] â€“ Fully recharge the electric generator using an AC outlet in only 1 hour with EcoFlowâ€™s X-Stream fast charging technology.

[Power All Your Essentials] â€“ With an output of up to 600W, run 6 essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading. With a whole host of ports, from 300W AC outlets to USB-C, weâ€™ve got all your deviceâ€™s plugs covered.

[LFP Long-Life Battery] â€“ Using LFP battery cells, use and recharge RIVER 2 more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. Thatâ€™s almost 10 years of regular use. RIVER 2 includes advanced BMS protection, monitoring voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years.

[Fast Solar Charging] â€“ Use clean, green renewable energy to recharge RIVER 2 power generator in as fast as 2.3 hours with 110W solar input.

[Light & Portable] â€“ With a lightweight of only 7.7 lbs, RIVER 2 is the ideal outdoor generator for all your off-grid adventures. With a built-in handle, this portable battery is easy and convenient to take anywhere you need power.

[Whatâ€™s included] â€“ RIVER 2 portable power station, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual, and a 5-year service.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!