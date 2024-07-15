As part ofÂ itsÂ early Prime Day deals,Â Amazon is now offering Prime members the Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher for $256.40 shipped. For comparison, this unit usually sells for $310, leading to nearly $54 in savings. Another perk of grabbing it today is that youâ€™ll be cashing in on a fresh all-time low. Thatâ€™s right, until today the best it sold for was $260, which works out to more than $5 higher. Curious how this sort of dishwasher works? I can answer that, because I personally use one at home. Continue reading to learn more.

A few years ago I moved into a home that was originally built in the late 1800s. As one might expect, some things have been upgraded, and some have not. It just so happens that I have a small kitchen that doesnâ€™t really have room for a full-size dishwasher. After washing dishes by hand for a couple of years, I finally came across a countertop dishwasher and it has made daily life so much easier. While it can be hooked up to a water source, you can simply fill the 5-liter reservoir before running it each time. This is what I do and it doesnâ€™t take long at all. From there it will run using a standard power outlet to heat the water and sanitize your dishes.

Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher features:

This mini tabletop dishwasher is great for small kitchens, apartments, RVs, and boats. With its built-in 5-liter water tank, you donâ€™t even need a hookup. Can fit 12-inch diameter dishes. Rated Power: 750W, Water Pressure: 20-120PSI. Socket is 10A 120VAC

The Farberware countertop dishwasher offers five different wash cycles, including baby care, glass, and fruit wash, ensuring that all your dishes, from delicate glassware to baby bottles, are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

With just 40 minutes, water, and electricity, you can have clean dishes and sparkling glassware anywhere and anytime. This small dishwasher is great for busy individuals who need an efficient solution for their dishwashing needs.

