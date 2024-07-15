Prime members can enjoy dinner outdoors with this 6-piece patio dining set at $150 (Reg. $204)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-piece Patio Dining Set for $150.28 shipped. Typically sold for $204, you’re looking at 26% in savings or roughly $54 off. Even better, you’re looking at a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked just once in the last 16 months, making this a notable time to get your patio in tip-top shape for summer, fall, and beyond. Keep on reading to learn more about this patio set.

Want to dine outdoors with family and friends now that peak summer weather is finally upon us? Well, this is your chance to do so at a notable discount. You’ll get a table, four chairs, and even an umbrella so you can dial in some shade if the need arises. The table features a glass top, which is my preferred surface for this type of thing since it is so durable and easy to clean.

And if you’d like to have a bit more seating around, be sure to check out this 3-piece outdoor furniture set at $70. This option is always reasonably priced, but the discount makes it even better and ushers in a new Amazon low. Plus, with the Technivorm Cup One coffee brewer at a $167 low, you can enjoy a fresh cup of coffee outdoors in the morning before your day officially gets started.

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-piece Patio Dining Set features:

6-PIECE OUTDOOR TABLE SET: Includes a glass patio table, 4 folding chairs, and a patio umbrella to transform any patio, backyard, porch, or deck from boring to appealing and make it easy to relax or entertain

RIPPLED GLASS TABLE TOP: Smooth to the touch and sits atop a 4-legged powder coated sturdy steel frame base with protective floor glides that allow you to move the table around without damaging flooring surfaces

