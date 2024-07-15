Flagship Bose AirPlay 2 Smart Ultra Soundbar returns to best price ever at $749 (Reg. $899)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, we are tracking the second chance ever to score the very best price on the latest flagship Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar. Amazon is now offering it down at $749 shipped – that’s $150 off the regular $899 price tag and the lowest price we can find. We have only tracked this price once before today, marking the second chance to score the intelligent Bose home theater audio solution at its best price yet.

As detailed in our launch coverage, you’re looking at the latest Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar – the brand’s late 2023 flagship release. It is also one of its most most feature-packed options in the lineup with Alexa and Google voice command action alongside support for Dolby Atmos audio and what Bose refers to as A.I. Dialogue Mode – it “balances voice and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity, so you never miss what your favorite characters say again.”

From there, you can expect this one to land neatly in your home theater setup with Bluetooth streaming functionality in tow (effectively doubling as a wireless home speaker) alongside the included optical audio cable and HDMI eARC hardwire connections for your TV. You’ll also score Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 casting – this is clearly an $899 sound bar, just with a solid pre-Prime discount at the ready.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar features:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Voice Control is top-of-the-line wireless speaker, surround sound system for TV and so much more. TV soundbar features Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology which separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!