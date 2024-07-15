It’s hard to beat this 3-piece outdoor furniture set at $70 shipped (Amazon low)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering this Greesum 3-piece Patio Furniture Set for $69.98 shipped. Bouncing between $80, $85, and $94 throughout 2024, we think the $85 number is the most accurate number to use for comparison. While even that price wasn’t bad, you’re looking at $15 off that and the lowest price yet. In fact, we’ve only seen it go this low once before, and that was last month for a penny higher. Learn more about this set below.

With a steel frame in tow, this furniture set should offer a sturdy build that is ready to last for years to come. A Textilene material is used for the chairs, which is known for not only its breathability, but also its strength, water resistance, and more. The included table has a tempered glass surface, making it easy to keep clean by quickly wiping it down whenever smudges appear.

Enjoy some homemade ice cream on your new patio set with the popular 7-in-1 Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker at $150. You’re not only looking at $50 in savings, but also the lowest price we’ve tracked all year on this model. And if you have some clutter in your yard that you’d like to tidy up without breaking the bank, check out this 6- by 8-foot canopy shed at just $93.50.

Greesum 3-piece Patio Furniture Set features:

Sturdy & Durable: The entire furniture frame is made of strong steel, you don’t have to worry about its sturdiness. The steel surface is sprayed with durable paint, which not only makes the furniture anti-rust and anti-corrosion, but also makes the frame lines delicate and smooth.

Breathable & Comfortable: The seat surface is made of Textilene material, which has the advantages of high tensile strength, water resistance and UV resistance, and is much more breathable and comfortable than rattan seats.

Tempered Glass Table: The table is made of new tempered glass, which is vandal-resistant and heat-resistant. It can be used to hold decorative items such as small flower pots, or to hold a mobile phone, fruit plate or wine glass when you are reading or chatting with friends.

