Get a free extra battery and double your mileage with select Aventon e-bike purchases while supplies last!

Aventon Bikes is offering free extra batteries along with a purchase of select e-bike models at their normal prices. Since tariff exclusions expired back on June 14, prices have raised on e-bikes and their parts in general, and in response, Aventon is offering only free batteries for doubled mileage to make up the extra costs. Still, the batteries are valued at $500 each, and getting double the mileage on these quality e-bikes certainly isn’t a bad trade-off, as much as it hurts to see no price cuts. There’s a tried and true pick in the Abound Cargo e-bike that is now going for $1,999 shipped, ready to haul anything from luggage to kids – plus, it’s the only model to come with a bunch of free goodies too: the extra battery, a rear rack bamboo board, a seat pad for the rear rack, a handrail, large pannier bags, and a handlebar bag – all valued at $894.

The Abound has continued to be my favorite e-bike under Aventon’s flag since I first took an interest in EVs (though I may be biased towards Cargo e-bikes in general). It sports a sleek and simple design, stocked with a 750W rear-hub motor that can top off at 20 MPH alongside an integrated 720Wh battery that gives you a 50-mile range on a single charge – increased to 100 miles thanks to the free extra battery. It has a throttle on-demand or you can utilize its four levels of pedal assistance that are supported by a torque sensor (which we love to see). It comes with a wide array of accessories for better versatility when in use, including fenders for both tires, the rear cargo rack that has a 143 pound capacity, a backlit LCD display, a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, as well as integrated front and rear lights with braking and turn signal functionality.

Aventon free extra battery deals:

Sinch.2 Foldable e-bike: $1,699 20 MPH for up to 55 miles (110 miles with extra battery)

Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike: $1,799 28 MPH for up to 60 miles (120 miles with extra battery)

Level.2 Commuter e-bike: $1,899 28 MPH for up to 60 miles (120 miles with extra battery)

Level.2 Step-Through e-bike: $1,899 28 MPH for up to 60 miles (120 miles with extra battery)

Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike: $1,999 28 MPH for up to 60 miles (120 miles with extra battery)

Aventure.2 Step-Throughe-bike: $1,999 28 MPH for up to 60 miles (120 miles with extra battery)



You can also head to our Green Deals hub for more – electric tools, power stations, irrigation controllers, and more.

Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike features:

Haul it all with the Abound, Aventon’s first ever cargo ebike! Its versatility and step-through frame puts the you in you-tility. Rack it, stack it, and load the kiddos, too! Equipped with a torque sensor and powerful 750W rear hub motor, getting around with everything you need in tow has never been easier. Let Abound do most of the heavy lifting by switching between the four new pedal assist levels: eco, tour, sport, and turbo. The all-new turn signal functionality alerts others that you’re making moves, while the front headlight sheds light on the road ahead. With Abound, the possibilities are boundless.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!