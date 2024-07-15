Meta Quest 3 VR headset slips below its record-low price at $420 on Newegg (All-time low)

Just a few days after it saw a rare discount on Amazon as a part of its early Prime Day deals, the Meta Quest 3 VR headset is now down to $419.99 shipped on Newegg. Be sure to enter the promo code FANDUA5765 at checkout to avail the discounted price. Regularly fetching $500, this deal serves $80 in savings to mark the best price we can find. Only the 512GB variant is in stock right now on Amazon, but you can find the 128GB model for $430 on Walmart in case you are looking for an alternate store to buy from.

The Meta Quest 3 is among the latest and the most powerful VR headsets out there in 2024. It’s powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip and has a 4K+ Infinite Display, along with support for 3D audio. It’s capable of delivering “2.2 hours of usage on average” on a single charge, with the option to extend battery life further with Battery Saver mode. Other highlights of the Quest 3 VR headset include support for navigation without controllers with Direct Touch “that follows your gestures,” a bundled 18W power adapter, and more.

There’s no shortage of apps and games to experience on the Meta Quest 3 VR headset, and you can also enjoy your games from Steam when tethered to a PC. It’s right up there with Sony’s PS VR2 which recently got support for PC with an adapter. Here’s a quick look at all the latest details on SteamVR titles coming to PlayStation VR2 with this official new adapter from Sony. Also, we’re tracking a bunch of other solid Prime Day deals right now, so head to our gaming and PC gaming hubs to snag some games and gear for your setup.

Meta Quest 3 VR headset features:

Expand your world with Meta Quest 3, a mixed reality headset that lets you jump into full immersion or blend physical and virtual worlds to transform your home into an exciting new playground. It’s the most powerful Quest yet, reimagined from the inside out with breakthrough technology. Extraordinary experiences come to life with lightning fast performance and dazzling details. And with the world’s best library of 500+ immersive apps, there’s something for everyone to discover. See child safety guidance online; Accounts for 10+. *Based on the graphic performance of the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 vs Meta Quest 2.

