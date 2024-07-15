Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 electric toothbrush hits new $60 low (Reg. $110), more from $21

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering exclusive discounts that are taking up to 45% off Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes and water flossers for Prime Members, some of which are hitting new all-time lows. One such discount is the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $59.95 shipped. Down from its usual $110, it ended 2023 at a $60 low from Black Friday and Christmas sales, with only two previous discounts so far in 2024. First we saw the price drop down to $90 in January, followed by an $80 rate in April, with today’s deal coming in as a 45% markdown that lands a few cents lower than the Black Friday rate to carve out a new all-time low.

Light up the world even more with your smile! This electric toothbrush that sports a pressure sensor that protects your mouth from excess brushing while also “improving gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush.” It has three different cleaning settings: clean, white, and gum care – with a 2 minute timer that ensures you’ll polish those pearly whites for the recommended timeframe. The battery can last up to two weeks on a single charge, with an indicator light for reminders, as well as a BrushSync replacement reminder when its time to switch out brush heads.

More Philips Sonicare Prime Day deals:

Be sure to also check out the early Prime Day deals on a selection of popular Waterpik water flossers, like the Waterpik ION model that is sitting at a new all-time low. You’ll also find other toiletries seeing discounts, like the Joseph Joseph EasyStore Stainless-Steel Toothbrush Holder that comes with a sturdy stainless steel construction that has fallen to its best price of the last year, or get a Black Friday-worthy deal on the 22-pack Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects that the company promises will get your teeth “20 levels whiter in just 22 days.” You can browse through all the best Prime Day deals in our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush:

Customize your experience with the three different modes: Clean, White and Gum Care

Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure while improving your gum health up to 100% more vs a manual toothbrush

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with BrushSync replacement reminder

2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth

Battery indicator light let’s you know when to recharge; 2 week battery life

