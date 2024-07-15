Early Prime Day deal drops Acer’s new Chromebook Plus 514 to just $300 on Amazon ($80 off)

As a part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 for $299.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $380, this deal serves an impressive 21% or $80 discount on this new Chromebook Plus machine to land the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This Chromebook is relatively new to the market, and it has never been this low outside of a one-time Costco-exclusive member deal which very few were able to grab.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a capable machine that packs an Intel Core i3-N305 processor with up to 3.8GHz clock speed and 8GB of onboard LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with 128GB SSD for storage, and you also get a 14-inch IPS FHD panel with an FHD camera and privacy shutter. The highlight of this particular Chromebook, however, is that it packs up to 11 hours of battery life, which should be enough to power through a full workday.

This, by the way, is not the only Chromebook that’s discounted right now. If you are looking for more options, then you can also check out the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with a touchscreen at its all-time low price of $349 (Reg. $499). Additionally, you can also save up to 50% on select Chromebooks at Best Buy right now, so feel free to stop by and check out the discounted collection.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 features:

Runs ChromeOS, with Google AI: The fast, secure operating system built by Google comes with AI tools to make hard work feel easy. Write like a pro, design unique backgrounds, and reimagine photos with generative AI.

Get the best of Google AI and 2 TB of storage for 12 months with a new Chromebook Plus: Chromebook Plus comes with 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan including Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more to boost your productivity and creativity. Plus, you get 2 TB of secure cloud storage from Google One

2x faster performance: With a 2x faster Intel Core i3-N305 processor and up to double the memory, you can edit Google Docs, photos, and videos, while watching your favorite shows in Full HD on a 1080p display. Plus, more power means faster gameplay.**

Advanced apps for work and play: Create with Adobe Photoshop, edit videos with LumaFusion, and game with GeForce NOW. All your favorite apps and more are just a click away (Adobe Photoshop subscription required.)

