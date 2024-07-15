Beloved Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones drop to $298 at Amazon ($98 off)

While we have seen some fleeting deals courtesy of retailers like Adorama and Woot via its app campaigns, we are now tracking one for the best prices we have ever seen on Amazon for the beloved Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones via its Prime Day deals. Regularly $398, and very rarely dropping under $328, you can now score a set at $298 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. This special offer is only live on the black set as of right now, but we are talking about $98 off and one of the best deals we have seen at $27 under our previous mention. They are currently still up at $398 via Adorama.

Early Prime Day deal on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

The latest Sony WH-1000XM5 cans deliver, what is for many, the very best active noise cancellation you’ll find anywhere (“two processors control eight microphones for unprecedented noise canceling”). While some folks still swear by the previous-generation XM4 set that is currently selling from $348 at Amazon and I personally think the Bose Ultra and AirPods Max do give them a good run for their money, if you’re into these Sony cans than today’s deal is a solid one.

The XM5s feature up to 30 hours of wireless playback on a single charge alongside a bonus 3 hours after just 3 minutes of quick charging. The Speak-to-Chat function automatically stops your tunes to let the outside world in when needed and a collapsible, travel-friendly design allows for simple stow and go action.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones feature:

The WH-1000XM5 headphones rewrite the rules for distraction-free listening. Two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise canceling and exceptional call quality. From airplane noise to people’s voices, our WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with multiple microphone noise canceling keep out more high and mid frequency sounds than ever. The light and rigid precision-engineered driver unit improves high frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. With Precise Voice Pickup Technology and advanced audio signal processing, the person on the other end of the call will hear your voice clearly, even when you are in noisy situations.

