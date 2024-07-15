Save $1,000 on LG’s smart all-in-one electric washer and ventless dryer at $2,000, more from $300

As part of the now live early Prime Day deals and the Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering the LG 5.0 Cubic-Foot HE Smart Mega Capacity All-in-One Electric Washer and Ventless Dryer for $1,999.99 shipped. Normally priced at $3,000, this is the second-best deal we have seen on this popular eco-friendly appliance, beaten out only by its recent July 4th 50% off discount to the $1,500 low. It comes in today as a slightly lesser 33% markdown that still gives you a solid $1,000 in savings to invest elsewhere in your home renovations and upgrades.

This combination washer/dryer unit arrives ENERGY STAR certified, sporting a streamlined ventless design and AI-supported functionality that takes the annoying hassles out of laundry routines. You’ll get the full wide array of smart controls through its companion app, as well as built-in smart systems to detect fabric types and their soil levels in order to adjust settings for the optimal wash, tossing out the need to memorize which cycle and settings are ideal for particular clothes and fabrics.

It also has a large ezDispense reservoir that can hold and dispense up to 31 loads of detergent, or you can divide it up amongst detergent and fabric softener. One of its obvious standout features is the ventless design that not only lets you install it anywhere that fits your convenience (and not just your home’s pre-determined layout), but its inverter heat pump technology that makes it far more energy efficient than most other models, “using up to 60% less energy with every load.” Head below for more.

More Best Buy electric washer/dryer deals:

5.0 cu. ft. Mega CapacitySay never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer/dryer combo is among the largest front load all-in-one units in its class² to fit more clothes in every load and help you power through laundry day in less time. How big is 5.0 cu. ft.? Big enough to fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load, for big time savings every week.

LCD Digital Dial ControlCustomize your wash—or let AI Wash do it for you. Laundry day is just that easy with LG’s built-in intelligence and intuitive LCD dial. Streamlined controls give you more of what you need with each turn of the dial, from descriptions of each setting and helpful prompts to status updates and remaining cycle time. Easily access more than 20 cycles and quickly modify any cycle using the touch panel for total laundry control.

Advanced Washing (TurboWash 360° / Allergiene Wash Cycle)From mega capacity to top-of-the-line innovations, the all-in-one combo unit delivers the advanced cleaning performance you need. 5 powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean in under 30 minutes⁴. The Allergiene wash cycle uses the power of steam to remove over 95%⁴ of dust, pet dander and pollen.⁵

Direct Drive Drying TechnologyFeaturing a Direct Drive Dryer motor, this all-in-one combo provides even drying performance and precise tumbling motions that are extra kind to delicates. Better than belt-driven motors—no belts, no pulleys, no worries. What else can you count on? The peace of mind of a 10-year limited warranty.

LG SideKick CompatibleWant to run more than one load at a time? This Smart WashCombo is compatible with LG SideKick, which means you can add the mini pedestal washer and tackle two loads—both large and small—all at the same time. When the main load is dry, use the combo’s “dry only” cycle to quickly dry the second load. Sold separately, the discreet SideKick compact washer sits underneath the main machine and elevates the washer/dryer combo for easier loading and unloading.

ThinQ UPThinQ UP enabled smart appliances receive continual software updates for new downloadable features and enhancements sent wirelessly to the appliance. Choose which features you want and customize your appliance based on your lifestyle and personal preferences.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

