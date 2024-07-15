Add Timex’s eye-catching black and green Expedition Field Watch to your wardrobe at $67.50 (Amazon low)

Simon Walsh -
Reg. $85 $67.50

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Timex Expedition 43mm Field Watch in Green/Green/Black for $67.71 shipped. Typically sold for $85, you’re looking at over 20% off or more than $17 in savings. Even better, until today the best Amazon offer for this style clocked in at just over $70, making this a new low there and a solid time to cash in and add it to your wardrobe. Learn more about this watch when you continue reading below.

This Timex-branded timepiece is outfitted with a 43mm black case and features green accents throughout. Despite its dark colorway, this watch caught my eye and I think that was largely due to how well the green and black colors work together here. It attaches to your wrist with a matching 8-inch green strap and the watch itself features a 50-meter water-resistance rating, ensuring it can handle everything from splashes to accidental spills, a dip in the pool, and the list goes on.

Why stop there? You can still grab the stylish Timex Q for your collection at $126. With a routine pricing of $209, you’re looking at a notable $83 discount, making this a great moment to pick one up. Oh, and for the folks that have been eyeing Apple’s top-of-the-line smartwatch, the Ultra 2 is now down at $729, which works out to $70 off.

Timex Expedition 43mm Field Watch features:

  • 43mm black case
  • 8 inch green strap
  • Green dial
  • Mineral Glass lens
  • Water resistant up to 50 meters

