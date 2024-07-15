Just about every Apple Watch Ultra 2 configuration is now down at $729 (Reg. $799)

Alongside the $100 price drops we are tracking across the Apple Watch Series 9 configurations, Best Buy and Amazon are stepping in today with $70 deals on a wide-range of Apple Watch Ultra 2 styles. Regularly $799, you can land the Ocean Band, Trail Loop, and Alpine Loop models down at $729 shipped right now via Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale and the early Amazon Prime Day offerings. While we have seen Ultra 2 models at $714 a couple times this year, alongside a wild dip even lower for a few hours, it really doesn’t get much lower than $729 when you’re talking about just about every band configuration Apple offers – there’s really only a couple color options not on sale right now and you’ll likely find the one you’re after at Best Buy if Amazon doesn’t have it.

While I tend to favor a more traditional leather or metal strap, I’m definitely team Alpine Loop when it comes to the Apple offerings. But I do also love the Ocean Band for hitting the beach or something along those lines. Either way, just about everything is on tap here with today’s deals.

While Apple’s 10th anniversary wearables are inbound for later this year, we have a hard time believing we will see deals like today’s on the Ultra-level model until well into 2025.

Today’s deal is on Apple’s flagship, current-generation wearable with the 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case alongside support for voice control, Apple’s multi-function Digital Crown, and the secondary Action Button. The brightest Always-on display is front and center here joining all of the workout and health tracking features, built-in cellular options to stay connected just about anywhere, and those wonderful pinch gestures – here’s how to turn on double tap-like pinch gesture control on almost any Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

