Save 46% on the wireless Glorious GMMK Numpad down at $65 shipped today (All-time low)

As a part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a deal that drops the Glorious GMMK Numpad in black to $64.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $120, this is the lowest price we can find for this prebuilt wireless macro pad with mechanical switches. This particular numpad has seen several discounts on Amazon over the last few months, but this is the first one that knocks it below $100. Best Buy is also matching the current discounted price, which is $39 cheaper than its previous all-time low of $104.

The Glorious GMMK Numpad comes prebuilt with switches and keycaps, meaning it is ready to be used out of the box. It’s a 10-key numpad that includes a programmable volume knob and a slider, and it also has cuztomizable RGB lighting on the side panels and under the keycaps. It supports both wired and wireless connections on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems, and it can work with a variety of other keyboards as an accessory. Other highlights of the GMMK Numpad include a CNC aluminum body, included doubleshot ABS keycaps, a hotswap PCB with support for 5-pin mechanical switches, and more.

Deals on other notable Glorious products:

Glorious Model O- wireless gaming mouse $60 (Reg. $80)

(Reg. $80) Glorious PBT keycap set in Celestial Fire colorway $50 (Reg. $100)

Glorious GMMK Numpad features:

Premium Design & Customization- The GMMK bluetooth number pad features exceptional craftsmanship with a CNC aluminum body, Fox linear switches, and Double Shot ABS keycaps for durability and a delightful typing experience. It offers personalized customization, allowing you to switch key components to match your unique style and preferences. Upgrade your typing setup with this macro keypad.

Flexible Controls & Lightning- This wireless keypad extends beyond mere numeric input with a customizable volume knob and programmable slider for your preferred settings. The RGB lighting, which can be personalized on the side panel and behind the keycaps, adds a unique touch to your device.

Versatile & Efficient- Offering access to an impressive array of 51 functions, the keyboard number pad 18 buttons boast three remappable function layers, allowing you to craft macros and shortcuts effortlessly using the Glorious CORE software. This versatility makes it a top choice for gamers, programmers, and professionals alike.

Universal Compatibility- The GMMK mechanical numpad ensures flexibility with both wired and wireless connections, making it compatible with Windows, Mac iOS, Linux, and a wide range of renowned keyboard brands such as Glorious, Feker, Epomaker, Keychron, Logitech, Razer, and Corsair for your convenience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!