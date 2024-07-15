My favorite YETI Rambler 18-ounce water bottle rarely gets discounted, and it just hit a $21 low (30% off)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the YETI Rambler 18-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Charcoal or Cosmic Lilac for $21 shipped. Usually sold for $30 and rarely going on sale, you’re looking at a 30% discount that’s exclusive to Prime members. Across all colorways, the lowest this water bottle has sold for is $22.50. This has been my go-to water bottle after I spent quite a bit of time looking for one that I could fully clean on a regular basis. Continue reading to learn more about this bottle.

When I made the decision to use a reuseable water bottle each and every day, I had some stipulations: I wanted something that I could fully clean, it needed to fit in cup holders, and have replacement parts readily available on the market. YETI was one of the only bottles that satisfied those needs and I’m very happy with my purchase. So happy in fact, that I purchased a second of these so I can keep hydrating while the other bottle goes through the dishwasher.

Speaking of the dishwasher, if you don’t have one, have you considered a countertop solution? I got one a year or two ago and it has been an investment that I have zero regrets buying. I bring all this up because right now you can score Farberware’s portable countertop solution at $256.50. This is not only a new low, but also $54 off.

YETI Rambler 18-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle features:

Get to drinking faster with the Chug Cap. It just takes a quick half-twist of the TripleHaul Handle to open and then you’re good to go, making it easy to steal a sip without slowing down

This Double-Wall Vacuum Insulated water bottle has the power to keep your water cold (or coffee hot) until the last sip

18/8 stainless steel construction stands up to even the toughest of conditions

DuraCoat Color that is built to last – no fading, peeling, or cracking here

The Chug Cap is not intended for use with hot beverages. Bottle Dimensions: 9 1/2 in high, diameter of 3 in. Fits standard sized cup holders

