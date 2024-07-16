Add some smart functionality to your backyard with Rachio’s smart hose timer at new $70 low (Reg. $100), more from $77

As part of the ongoing Prime Deal Days event, Amazon is offering up to 49% off on Rachio’s outdoor smart devices, like the Smart Hose Timer paired with the required Wi-Fi hub for $69.99 shipped, down from $100, giving you a 30% markdown that lands it at a new all-time low. With the smart hose timer and Wi-Fi hub working in tandem, you’ll gain complete smart controls over your water supply as it comes out of your spigot, accessed from your smartphone via the Rachio app. You can monitor your water’s flow rates (or be alerted when your hose isn’t running and it should be), set schedules – plus, the timer can use Wi-Fi to watch weather forecasts and skip scheduled watering after it has already rained or before it is expected to begin. You can also pair up to four of these timers with one Wi-Fi hub for maximum coverage. Head below for more.

If you want to take your smart controls to the ultimate level, consider pairing the above timer/Wi-Fi hub with the Rachio 3rd Gen: Smart 4-Zone Sprinkler Controller for a new $77 low, down from $150. It features exclusive weather recognition technology that is programmed to automatically skip unnecessary watering during and after inclement weather, with functions like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. It comes ready to use out of the box, with no extra charges or app subscription fees, and you’ll be able to manage everything from the convenience of your phone through the easy-to-use app.

For bigger yards, there are other options to consider here, with the 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller for $151, down from $230. There is also a 16-Zone Controller that is available for $178, down from $300. And if you want added protection for the controller boxes, there are two bundles available with waterproof outdoor enclosures, with the 8-zone bundle fetching $201, down from $270, and the 16-zone bundle going for $258, down from $281.

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

Requires Rachio WiFi Hub – Purchase a Rachio Smart Hose Timer Kit with included WiFi Hub before or in addition to this Valve-Only product

Extend your smart watering – Pair up to four Smart Hose Timer Valves per WiFi Hub

Control From Your Phone – Download the FREE Rachio App to easily manage and monitor your hose watering

Smart Rain Skips – Rachio will watch the weather for you and skip a scheduled watering if rain has occurred or is expected

Quick Run with Confidence – Start a manual Quick Run in the app or directly on the Timer by pressing the blue button

Patented Flow Monitoring – know when your hose is running or more importantly, if it’s not running when it should be

Ditch the Dial – Upgrade to a smarter way to water

