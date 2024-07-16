adidas Prime Day sale takes up to 65% off UltraBoosts, apparel, duffel bags, more

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering adidas apparel, accessories, and shoes up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. The men’s Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes Sneakers are currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are cushioned for ultimate comfort and highly lightweight to help keep you quick on your feet. It’s available in eighteen color options and perfect for all of your outdoor activities including running or walking. Plus, it features an innovative foot-hugging upper that wraps the foot with a supportive fit to enhance movement. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to swing by our Prime Day hub for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Court Lite Duffel Bag $25 (Orig. $35)
- Ultimate365 Golf Pants $35 (Orig. $85)
- Run Falcon 3.0 Shoe $35 (Orig. $65)
- Ultimate365 10.5-inch Core Golf Shorts $26 (Orig. $65)
- Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes Sneaker $112 (Orig. $190)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Z.n.e. Full-Zip Hoodie $43 (Orig. $51)
- Performance Primegreen Golf Polo Shirt $28 (Orig. $55)
- Response Sneakers $45 (Orig. $75)
- Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $60)
- Adilette Shower Slide Sandal $22 (Orig. $26)
- And even more deals…
