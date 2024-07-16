adidas Prime Day sale takes up to 65% off UltraBoosts, apparel, duffel bags, more

Ali Smith -
FashionPrime Day 2024
65% off From $11
a sign on a pole

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering adidas apparel, accessories, and shoes up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. The men’s Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes Sneakers are currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are cushioned for ultimate comfort and highly lightweight to help keep you quick on your feet. It’s available in eighteen color options and perfect for all of your outdoor activities including running or walking. Plus, it features an innovative foot-hugging upper that wraps the foot with a supportive fit to enhance movement. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to swing by our Prime Day hub for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Prime Day 2024

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Keep sprinklers on a tight schedule with the Eve Aqua s...
Logitech’s premium G Pro X 2 wireless gaming head...
Never lose your tumbler again: Ember’s smart Find...
Bring JBL’s Partybox 310 karaoke-ready portable s...
Even a huge TV will look small when ViewSonic’s 4...
Keurig’s originally $90 K-Express Coffee Maker no...
Prime Day deal drops TerraMaster’s 4-bay F4-424 P...
Prime Day delivers new low on UGREEN’s 130W car c...
Load more...
Show More Comments