Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case drop back to $169 low for Prime Day (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case down at $169 shipped. That’s $80 off the going $249 price tag, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and the best we can find. This is indeed the official Prime Day price.

The AirPods Pro 2 on sale here are the latest Apple flagship buds, complete with enhanced audio and active noise cancellation, the U1 chip-powered Apple Find My location tracking action, Hey Siri voice commands, up to 30 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled, and more.

We still very much think they are a special set of earbuds, and with steady feature updates coming down the pipeline, they will likely continue to be. Here’s the latest on AirPods Pro 2:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

