Amazon Prime Day takes up to $700 off Segway’s Cube series power stations at new lows starting from $500

As part of its Prime Deals Day event, Amazon is offering two Segway Cube power stations at a special 2-day shifting rate, with the first of them, the Cube 1000 model starting off today, July 16, at $499.99 shipped. Down from its normal $1,000 price tag, it’s seen few discounts since its release last year, though each of them have offered major savings, with only four having brought down costs since 2024 began – three of which cut prices to $700 and one took things further to the $600 low. Today, you’ll have the opportunity to not only save $500 on this new backup power solution, but you’ll also be getting it at a new all-time low…until tomorrow, July 17, when the price will rise to the second-lowest $599.99 shipped rate. So if you’re looking to get the best price possible, don’t dawdle or think on things too long – the savings are only planned to last for two days only!

The Cube 1000 arrives sporting a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity that can be further expanded up to 5,120Wh with the addition of four BTX-1000 expansion batteries (sold separately). It provides 2,200W of output power (peaking at 4,400W) and 12 different port options (four USB-As, three ACs, two UBS-Cs, two DCs, and on car port) to run your devices and/or appliances. It can rapidly recharge back to full in just 1.2 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet, and also has a 800W solar input which you can use to take advantage of solar charging too – plus, the usual smart controls you’d expect via the Segway-Ninebot app with a Bluetooth connection.

The other unit seeing a big price drop (with no shifting price) to a new all-time low is the Cube 2000 Portable Power Station for $999 shipped, down from $1,700. Starting off at a larger 2,048Wh capacity, it sports much of the same design and performance specs as the above model, but in a larger body. The one notable difference is its rapid recharging capabilities refilling the battery at an increased 1.8 hours.

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Segway Ninebot Cube 1000 Portable Power Station features:

High-Power Performance: The Segway Cube 1000 from the Cube Series boasts an impressive 2200W AC power, expandable to 4400W with R-drive function, ensuring robust and high-performance operation for various applications.

Robust Build: With an IP56-rated design and a LiFePO4 battery capable of lasting over 4000 cycles, the Cube 1000 guarantees durability and reliability even in demanding environments.

Rapid Recharging: Enjoy quick recharging with 1kWh in just 1.2 hours, supporting 1250W AC and 800W Solar Charging with an exceptional 97% efficiency rate, ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

Unlock Greater Power: With cordless expandability, the Cube 1000 empowers users to stack up to four BTX-1000 expansion batteries, unleashing a robust 5kWh capacity. (Expansion Battery Pack sold separately)

Versatile Ports: Equipped with multiple outputs, including dual 100W USB-C ports and the ability to detect car battery for stable recharging, the Cube 1000 offers versatility and convenience in powering various devices.

Durable Construction: Designed with a robust Mecha design and a Magnesium alloy AM60B skeleton shell, the Cube 1000 ensures toughness and resilience against wear and tear, guaranteeing long-lasting performance.

