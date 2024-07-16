Anker SOLIX power stations and bundles up to $2,699 off in Prime Day sales, starting from new $499 low

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, the official Anker Amazon storefront is taking up to $2,699 off its lineup of power stations and solar generator bundles, like the SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $499 shipped. Regularly $999, we’ve seen steadily increasing discounts as 2024 goes on, kicking off the new year at $649, followed by a few repeating price cuts to $629, which saw things fall further to $609 by May. June saw the trend continue to $599, first hitting the $549 low back at the top of this month. Today’s deal is here to carve out a new all-time lowest price, giving you a solid chance to snag the device while getting $500 in savings. There are also two bundle options here you can take advantage of, both of which are hitting new lows as well – first, getting the power station along with a 200W solar panel for $799, down from $1,548, and second, instead getting the power station with a BP1000 Expansion Battery for $899, down from $1,798.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” the SOLIX C1000 gives you a 1,056Wh capacity (2,112Wh with the extra battery option), a max power output of 2,400W, and 11 different output ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with its max 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds.

Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station features:

80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.

10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.

More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.

Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.

Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.

15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.

What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

