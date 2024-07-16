ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED with Intel Core i9 and an interactive DialPad hits Amazon all-time low at $1,485 ($315 off)

As a part of the on-going Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED laptop with i9/16GB/1TB/4060 for $1,484.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $1,800, this powerful notebook for creators with an interactive DialPad is now seeing a $315 discount for Prime Day. It’s currently down to the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon, and the same model is fetching $1,900 on Newegg.

One of the highlights of this particular notebook is its DialPad, which is essentially an interactive rotary controller that let’s you control and use tools in various creative apps “including change brush size, saturation and more that’s customizable.” Notably, the 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED panel on this laptop also supports touch input, and the laptop comes bundled with a stylus, featuring 4096 pressure levels, 4 pen tips, and USB-C charging. Other highlights of this laptop include a MUX switch, a solid selection of ports including an HDMI 2.1, and powerful internals like a Core i9-13900H CPU and an RTX 4060 GPU.

If you are looking for something a bit lighter on your wallet, then there’s also the ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with Core i7 and RTX 4060 at $1,100 for Prime Day. Amazon is also serving huge discounts on Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptop models with savings of $300.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED features:

ASUS DialPad: an intuitive controller that provides instant fingertip control on creative apps including change brush size, saturation and more that’s customizable. Visit ASUS website for more details.Network and Communication : Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 plus Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card

Display: 14.5-inch WQXGA plus (2880 x 1800) OLED NanoEdge touchscreen, with an expansive 16:10 aspect ratio, the touchscreen is Dolby Vision certified and PANTONE Validated to ensure accurate color rendering with 120Hz refresh rate

Latest 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H Processor 2.6 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 14 cores, 20 Threads) and Intel UHD graphics

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM – Studio Ready

Fast storage and memory featuring 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD with 16GB DDR5 RAM, Windows 11 Home

