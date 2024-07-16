New ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with Core i7 and RTX 4060 is $1,100 for Prime Day ($300 off)

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering the new ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with i7/16GB/1TB/4060 for $1,099.99 shipped. This deal serves a solid $300 discount to land the lowest price we have tracked for this laptop that regularly fetches $1,400. It’s also $155 cheaper than its previous all-time low price of $1,255 on Amazon.

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 is one of the newest gaming laptops on the market that’s powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13650HX and an RTX 4060 graphics card. It packs 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and you also get a 16-inch 16:10 FHD panel with support for up to 165Hz refresh rate. Other highlights of this relatively new gaming laptop include a spacious keyboard with 4-zone RGB lighting, a good selection of ports, a tri-fan heatsink with liquid metal for cooling, and more.

If you are looking for more options, then you might want to check out the Prime Day deals on the new Razer Blade gaming laptops that serve up to $300 in savings. A bunch of other gaming gear is currently discounted as well, so be sure to check out our PC gaming deals hub to see if you like anything else.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop features:

POWER UP YOUR PLAY – Win more games with Windows 11, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU at 140W Max TGP.

BLAZING FAST MEMORY AND STORAGE – Multitask swiftly with 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD.

ROG INTELLIGENT COOLING – The Strix G16 features Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU, and a third intake fan among other premium features, to allow for better sustained performance over long gaming sessions.

SWIFT DISPLAY – The Strix G16 features a FHD 165Hz panel, 100% sRGB, Pantone Validation, among other premium features on the Strix G16.

XBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE – Get a free 90-day pass and gain access to over 100 high-quality games. With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play

