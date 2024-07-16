BOOM! Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows with every band option now down at $700 for Prime Day (Reg. $799)

We have already tracked the best deals ever on Apple Watch Series 9, and now itâ€™s time to go Ultra! Amazon just dropped the price on just about every Apple Watch Ultra 2 configuration down to a wild $699.99 shipped! Regularly $799, seeing a straight up $99 price drop on Appleâ€™s flagship wearable is next to unheard of â€“ only once, for a couple hours did we see one of the purple Trail Loop configurations get into this range. Every band and every color of Apple Watch Ultra 2 just dropped to new all-time lows otherwise for Prime Day.Â 

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 Prime Day deal

Seeing every configuration on sale at the same time is relatively rare, but at a price like thisâ€¦.yeah itâ€™s definitely Prime Day.Â 

Todayâ€™s Prime Day deal is on Appleâ€™sÂ flagship, current-generation wearableÂ and itâ€™s a very good one. Youâ€™re looking at the 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case alongside support for Siri, all of the multi-function Digital Crown action you could ask for, and the secondary Action Button. This is the brightest Always-on display Cupertino has shipped, joining all of the workout and health tracking features, built-in cellular options to stay connected just about anywhere, and those wonderful pinch gestures.Â 

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts â€” with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode.Â 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

