BISSELL’s Little Green multi-purpose portable spot and stain cleaner tackles wine, coffee, grease, more at new $82 low (Reg. $125)

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the popular BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $81.99 shipped. Down from a $125 price tag, so far in 2024 it has kept above $98 on Amazon, with some other third-party sites seeing drops to the $89 low – which happens to match Amazon’s lowest price from Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a bigger-than-ever 34% markdown that carves out a new all-time low by $7.

Accidents happen and when they do, this handy 48-ounce portable spot cleaner is there to tackle the mess regardless of it being on carpet, stairs, upholstery, area rugs, auto interiors, and more. It combines powerful suction with the onboard water tank to flush the area before scrubbing and sucking it all away. It includes one 8-ounce trial-size bottle of Bissell’s Spot and Stain with Febreze formula, as well as a 3-inch tough stain tool, a spraying crevice tool, and a HydroRinse hose tool that can be used to rinse out your device’s hose after each use. Living by its motto “every purchase saves pets,” Bissell guarantees that a portion of every purchase of its products will be donated towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

Other notable BISSELL Prime Day deals:

If you are looking to upgrade to an equally advanced and reliable autonomous vacuuming and mopping unit, learn about Yeedi's new M12 PRO+ Robot Vacuum and Mop that comes with an all-in-one Omni Station and is sitting at a new all-time low price.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Cleaner features:

EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

POWERFUL SUCTION. Remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more.

EXCLUSIVE SPECIALTY TOOLS: HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool and Spraying Crevice Tool only available with model 1400B.

PORTABLE & VERSATILE DESIGN. Lightweight to easily clean multiple surfaces throughout your home.

LARGE TANK CAPACITY. 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills.

REMOVES STAINS & ODORS. Use with included Spot & Stain formula with Febreze Freshness to tackle tough stains like coffee, wine, grease and more.

MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANING. For use on carpet, stairs, upholstery, area rugs, auto interiors and more

INCLUDES: 3″ Tough Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, Spraying Crevice Tool, Trial Size 8 oz Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and 1-year limited warranty.

