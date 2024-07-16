Eve smart home Prime Day deals now live from $28! Matter plugs, cameras, sensors, much more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a series a big-time price drops across the popular Eve smart home lineup. You’re looking at up to 38% in savings and some of the lowest price we have tracked all year. The Eve Energy Matter Smart Plug, for example, is now at the lowest price we have tracked with a Prime Day deal at $27.95 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Deals on this model are rare at b best – we saw it drop to $30 once this year but it has mostly held string at its $40 list. You’re looking at a Matter over Thread smart plug that works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google, and SmartThings gear and makes for a notable addition to any smart home ecosystem already invested in the Eve platform – these smart plugs are great to disperse throughout your space and work nicely alongside the rest of the Eve smart Prime Day deals you’ll find down below.

Eve smart home Prime Day deals now live

Eve Energy Matter smart plug features:

Eve Energy requires iOS/iPadOS 16.4 (or later) or Android 8.1 (or later) plus a hub of your chosen platform: Apple Home: Apple TV 4K (2nd gen / 3rd gen 128 GB), HomePod (2nd gen), HomePod mini / Samsung SmartThings: SmartThings Hub v3 / Amazon Alexa: Echo (4th gen), Echo Hub, Echo Plus (2nd gen), Echo Show 8 (3rd gen), Echo Show 10 (3rd gen), Echo Studio, eero 6 / 6+ / Pro 6 / Pro 6E / Max 7 / Google Home: Nest Hub (2nd gen), Nest Hub Max, Nest Wifi, Nest Wifi Pro

Switch your lights and appliances on and off using your voice or an app, and control your appliances on the go or based on presence.

Matter-enabled to let you seamlessly control your home across smartphones and voice assistants of all major platforms.

Get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up / UL-certified / Cutting-edge Thread network technology for a robust smart home; enhances the stability and reach of your Thread network.

