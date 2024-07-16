Expand your tool shed with Greenworks’ 40V 16-inch cordless electric lawn mower at new $199 low ($100 off), more from $93

$100 off $199

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 48% off a large selection of Greenworks mowers, blowers, trimmers, pressure washers, bundles, and much more. A notable standout for homeowners in need of an affordable mowing solution is the company’s 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Push Lawn Mower for $199.49 shipped. Normally going for $299, it already starts at an MSRP that is lower than many of its competitors and has already seen a good handful of discounts in 2024, most recently falling to $210 just before Prime Day week began. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown, taking a solid $100 off the price to land it at a new all-time low.

This lawn mower arrives sporting the brands brushless motor design all powered by the 4.0Ah battery, giving it a 60-minute runtime on a single charge (with recharging only taking 2 hours). It sports a five-position height adjustment to achieve the perfect adaptable cut between 1-1/4-inch and 3-3/8-inch heights while also featuring an easy-to-do push start button and a foldable frame for easier storage when its not in use. You’ll also have two options for collection while mowing – either mulching or rear bagging – which provides better versatility over single-functionality models.

Notable Greenworks Prime Day deals:

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Push Lawn Mower:

  • CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40v push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery. The battery completely charges in 120 minutes.
  • LIGHTWEIGHT, EASY TO USE – A lightweight 16” cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards (up to ½ acre) more efficiently. Easy push button start and lighter weight make it a great choice for your lawn.
  • VERSATILE – Battery powered lawn mower has a single lever 5-position height adjustment with a cutting height range from 1-1/4″ to 3-3/8″ for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 feature offers versatile use with mulching and rear bagging options.
  • MAINTENANCE FREE – This walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil and no emissions. It starts instantly and is quiet but delivers gas-like power for your toughest projects.
  • INCLUDES – Battery operated lawn mower comes with mower, grass collection bag, 40V 4.0Ah battery, charger and operators manual. It offers a 3 year tool and 3 year battery warranty.

